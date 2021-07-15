Renowned musician Tsepo Tshola dies of Covid-19 complications

Lesotho international musician and former member of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola has died

Renowned musician and former member of Sankomota, Tsepo Tshola, has died.



Born and bred in Lesotho, the 67-year-old died back home on Thursday morning due to Covid-19 complications, the family has confirmed in a statement...