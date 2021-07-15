Boost nutrition quality of diets with wild fruits

Fourteen wild southern African fruits have shown the potential to be a good source of nutrition to supplement low protein diets through amino acids.

Researchers from the University of Johannesburg have made the finding on the nutritional value of these fruits. The findings were published in Plants, an international scientific and peer review journal. The university said this is the first time some of these plants have been nutritionally analysed...