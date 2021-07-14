SAMA calls for protection of medical staff, patients during violent protests

The SA Medical Association (SAMA) on Wednesday called for the department of health to look into effective ways of safely getting patients to medical care facilities amid unrest in some parts of the country.

The association asked for contingency plans for airlifting and inter-facility transportation of patients, as some roads are closed due to the protests.

SAMA called on the health department, police and military to protect medical staff as they try to deliver essential services.

“The violent nature of the protests, with attacks on delivery trucks and essential service personnel, has raised critical concerns about the safety of healthcare workers as they travel to and from hospitals to perform their duties,” SAMA said.

“The health sector has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle and has not had the luxury of being able to stay at home during lockdown.”