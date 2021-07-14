Gauteng EMS calls on armoured vehicle ‘Mfezi’ to respond to emergencies

Gauteng emergency medical services (EMS) was forced to use its armoured vehicle “Mfezi” to respond to calls in the province earlier this week after violence and lawlessness broke out.

“The volatile environment has seen the people of Gauteng struggling to get to their places of employment due to limited access, and services being disrupted across the province.

“Some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, had to temporarily close [on Monday] due to safety concerns for staff and members of the public,” said Gauteng government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

Mhaga said the violence also affected emergency services responding to distress calls in communities due to limited access.

He urged communities to protect their emergency services.