Chef Jenny Morris's husband dies at 69 after battle with Covid-19

David Morris, the husband of renowned chef Jenny Morris, has passed away after a battle with Covid-19.

The Morris family announced his passing, at the age of 69, on Tuesday evening, in a public post shared on Facebook on Wednesday.

He was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago after contracting Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and role model. The family humbly requests privacy during this time of mourning. RIP David,” wrote Jenny Morris in the post.

The family said he had passed on due to Covid-19-related complications.

Morris previously told TimesLIVE that she too had been hospitalised and was worried about him.

“My poor husband ... We used to sanitise all the time and wear masks, this thing doesn’t care about all that,” she said.

“He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends. David's family requests privacy during this time of mourning,” said the post.

TimesLIVE