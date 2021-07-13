South Africa

KZN paramedics unable to reach critically ill patient after ambulance is stoned

13 July 2021 - 14:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
KZN VIP Medical paramedics were unable to reach a critically ill patient after their vehicle was stoned on Monday.
Private ambulance service paramedics were left traumatised after their vehicle came under attack while they were rushing to attend to a medical emergency in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP Medical, told TimesLIVE the critically ill patient was not attended to because of the attack.

“The paramedics were en route to the Verulam area to attend to a critically ill patient. While travelling on the R102 they were stoned from dense bush.

“They were highly traumatised. They called and requested to park the van because they are afraid to work the rest of the shift because of the hostile situation in the area.”

Verulam and Phoenix, where the ambulance service is based, have been under siege by protesters since Sunday night.

“We have to cancel our ambulance service attending to medical emergencies in and around the area. There is no access to medical treatment for these sick patients,” he said.

