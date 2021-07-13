Fresh wave of taxi-related shootings in Western Cape: 3 killed, 6 wounded

Police in the Western Cape have deployed reinforcements while probing a spate of murders and attempted murders related to the taxi industry on Tuesday morning.

Harare police are investigating two murder and two attempted murder cases, while Delft police are investigating a case of murder and four cases of attempted murder, said spokesperson WO Joseph Swartbooi.

In Bulawayo Road in Harare, two 39-year-old men were shot dead.

In Mew Way, a 42-year-old man was shot and wounded while an unknown male, believed to be a taxi driver, was transported to a nearby hospital with private transport after he sustained a gunshot wound.