Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has debunked a social media post claiming that the fence around Hluhluwe Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal had been pulled down by protesters.

“Please note that the video being circulated purporting to show that the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park’s fence has been destroyed is an old video. It was taken by Ezemvelo on May 12 2021 following the community protest by the community of Biliya community,” said Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo on Monday morning.

He said there had been no damage to property at this stage.

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against the peddling of fake news, during his address on Sunday night, condemning “attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago”.

“I ask that you think carefully before sharing anything on social media or elsewhere that may not be accurate or verified.”

