Former JMPD chief Chris Ngcobo dies of Covid-19 complications

Former Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) chief Chris Ngcobo has died. He passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after contracting Covid-19.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Wayne Minnaar confirmed Ngcobo’s passing, saying he had been informed by Ngcobo’s nephew that his former boss had died between 2am and 3am on Monday.

Ngcobo’s death came as a shock to Themba Maseko, former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO, and author of For My Country: Why I Blew the Whistle on Zuma and the Guptas.

“Couldn’t sleep last night as my friend and comrade, Chris Ngcobo, former head of Joburg metro police, was critically ill and in ICU. Just woke up to news that Covid-19 has taken him away. I hate Covid-19 more than death itself. May his revolutionary soul rest in power,” Maseko tweeted early on Monday morning.