Credit Ombudsman rescues debtor from lender’s jaws

Read terms before signing up for loan, consumers warned

When a 53-year-old man took out a R44,000 loan to fix his car, little did he know that he was falling into a 10-year trap.



The prison warder and father of two from Ventersburg, Free State, who asked not to be named, was involved in a car accident in 2010. He was uninsured...