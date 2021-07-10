‘Think like a girl’: What sex-pest lecturer told TVET student when she failed maths

The student said after failing a maths literacy exam in 2018, when she scored 45%, Khanyi told her he would increase her mark to 65% if she accompanied him to the back of Veritas College.

“She left the meeting and went to her friends crying. She informed them of what [Khanyi] said to her. They advised her to go back and record him,” Moyo said in his finding on Tuesday.

“On her return he said to her, 'uyintombazana cabanga'. This is roughly translated as, 'Think like a girl'. [At the hearing], she relayed that she was, in actual fact, scared as a girl.”

The student reported what had happened to another lecturer and said she no longer felt safe on campus because “male lecturers take advantage of them as girls and use them”, said Moyo.

The commissioner said Khanyi, who represented himself during the nine-day hearing, challenged the student's recollection of their exchange in October 2018.

“She responded that she cannot remember some things as she was not well emotionally on that day due to what she went through,” said Moyo.

“She stated that now she can recall some details 'in pain because of what you did to me'. When pushed by [Khanyi] on being a parent, she retorted that, 'Did you behave like a parent when you wanted to sleep with me?'”