R1m payout on way after three teachers chalk up labour relations victories

Three teachers will share almost R1m after arbitrators at the Education Labour Relations Council ruled in their favour.

The largest amount — R412,932 — goes to Ntsanana Kekana from Limpopo, who complained she had been underpaid for 13 years.

Carin Pinkham, who was a teacher at a Brakpan primary school for 14 years before being unfairly fired when grade 4s ganged up on her, has been awarded compensation of R150,390.

And Obedia Buys, the deputy principal of a Gauteng secondary school who was unfairly fired in a row over her experience as a manager, has been reinstated and awarded back pay of R386,350.

In total, the payments to the three women come to R949,672.