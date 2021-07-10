Cops seize dagga plants worth R466,000 at Cape Town lab

Three suspects have been arrested for cultivating dagga in the Western Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said two suspects were arrested in Strand and another one in Somerset west on Wednesday. They appeared in court on charges of dealing in and cultivation of dagga on Friday.

Van Wyk said public order police were tipped off about dagga being cultivated on a property in Maynardt Street, Strand. They found plants worth more than R400,000.