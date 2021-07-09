Water to start flowing again in Gauteng on Sunday
Residents in various parts of Gauteng where water supply has been disrupted will have to wait until Sunday to see full recovery of supply.
Residents in various parts of Gauteng where water supply has been disrupted will have to wait until Sunday to see full recovery of supply.
This was the update given by rand Water on Thursday, as thousands of residents in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni struggled due to water supply interruptions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.