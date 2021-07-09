Water to start flowing again in Gauteng on Sunday

Residents in various parts of Gauteng where water supply has been disrupted will have to wait until Sunday to see full recovery of supply.

This was the update given by rand Water on Thursday, as thousands of residents in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni struggled due to water supply interruptions...