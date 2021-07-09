Mduduzi‚ who contracted the virus last year‚ said as he tries to console congregants testing positive‚ his own family are not spared.

“Right now‚ my own sister and stepmother have tested positive for Covid-19. You have to be a brother for somebody and a priest to another. It’s been very tough."

Mduduzi said church leaders continuously need to find ways to lead their congregations into what is likely to be a new world of prayer‚ worship and religious practices – guidance and grief counselling too.

“I can’t tell you how many prayer meetings I have done over the phone.

“We live in a time where living is the new winning. The only thing that keeps me going is the fact that I am healthy. The most basic things have become the most precious things.”

Senior pastor at the Borwa Fellowship of Believers in Westonaria‚ Rev Zakes Jali‚ told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they had to relocate their church in town to the township to be closer to the congregation.