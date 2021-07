“Before the first lockdown‚ our numbers had started picking up well and the finances were sufficient to run the church's weekly needs‚ like the keyboard player's stipend‚ electricity‚ food parcels for the needy families‚ and some pastoral allowance‚” Jali said.

The church had to cancel the food parcels and he is only able to assist in worst-case scenarios from his own pocket.

“I ended up having to call friends and family members to assist me. All this can be very stressful as we preach a gospel of provision and it feels so wrong to become a beggar just to survive and assist others to survive.

“The adjusted level 4 added salt on the bleeding wound. I do understand that government has a duty to protect lives and hence the closure of congregational services. However‚ those depending on the offering of the saints are left exposed to poverty and depression.”

Head of pastoral care at Rhema Church‚ Kabelo Mabalane‚ said religious leaders were not immune to the pandemic.

“Like everybody else there are some who’ve lost loved ones‚ some who have someone under their spiritual care in hospital fighting for their lives or they themselves are affected with the virus‚” he said.

“Truth be told‚ this has taken a toll emotionally. But we have the privilege of having the life-infused‚ life-giving word of God at our disposal and that is what is assisting and ensuring those who are still standing to persevere.”