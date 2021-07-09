South Africa

Mediclinic sees high bed demand, suspends non-urgent surgeries

09 July 2021 - 17:00
Covid-19 beds are running out at MediClinic. Stock photo.
Covid-19 beds are running out at MediClinic. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Mediclinic Southern Africa says it is under great pressure for hospital beds due to the increasing number of Covid-19 admissions and has suspended non-emergency surgeries.

Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Mediclinic’s chief clinical officer, said in a statement on Friday the demand could be attributed to the Delta variant.

“Mediclinic can confirm a tremendous demand for hospital beds and ICU resources in most provinces, putting the hospitals under severe pressure. The pressure is highest in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape,” he said.  

“This demand is being experienced across most of the industry because of the increase in patient numbers and this is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

“We have also noted a reduction in demand for care within the Northern Cape and Namibia.”

Gauteng will have bed shortage even after Covid-19 peak, says Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province will ramp up its vaccination rollout and enforcement of compliance in an effort to reduce the spread ...
News
1 day ago

He said it was important to note that while ICU and high care capacity may vary from hospital to hospital depending on the number of licensed beds, not all Covid-19 patients require ICU care or mechanical ventilation.

“Many admitted patients are treated successfully with supplemental oxygen and other supportive treatment modalities and Mediclinic has capacity within its medical wards to assist patients in this manner.

“Patients arriving at our emergency centres follow the triage process whereby clinical priority is determined. Urgent cases will be stabilised and admitted, or transferred to another suitable facility to ensure that they receive the appropriate care.”

Revised visiting hours have been implemented in many of their hospitals, depending on the evolution of the pandemic in a particular region. In regions experiencing the peak, visiting hours have been temporarily suspended, but family can contact the hospital for more information on what options are locally available to engage with loved ones.  

“Where possible, measures are also in place to further increase our capacity through reallocation of non-Covid-19 units, as well as ensuring that oxygen capacity and supply is sufficient to support the need for supplemental oxygen in our wards.”

TimesLIVE

Here’s how you can help hospitals during the third wave, and it’s not about booze

Strong demand for hospital beds is evident in four provinces, including the Covid-19 third wave hotspot Gauteng, says Mediclinic.
News
1 week ago

Gauteng hospitals scramble to prepare for influx of Covid-19 patients

Public hospitals in Gauteng are half-full with Covid-19 patients as infections surge  across the country and admissions increase rapidly.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut