Mediclinic sees high bed demand, suspends non-urgent surgeries

Mediclinic Southern Africa says it is under great pressure for hospital beds due to the increasing number of Covid-19 admissions and has suspended non-emergency surgeries.

Dr Gerrit de Villiers, Mediclinic’s chief clinical officer, said in a statement on Friday the demand could be attributed to the Delta variant.

“Mediclinic can confirm a tremendous demand for hospital beds and ICU resources in most provinces, putting the hospitals under severe pressure. The pressure is highest in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape,” he said.

“This demand is being experienced across most of the industry because of the increase in patient numbers and this is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

“We have also noted a reduction in demand for care within the Northern Cape and Namibia.”