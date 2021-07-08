Robert McBride suspended from State Security Agency

The State Security Agency has confirmed that Robert McBride, the head of the foreign branch of the agency, has been suspended.

The SSA on Thursday, however, refused to divulge details about why he was suspended.

It is not clear whether the suspension is related to a City Press article on Sunday, which reported that four South African spies were caught and left stranded in Maputo, Mozambique, after a failed SSA operation in that country earlier this year.

The report said the four returned safely after the intervention of state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

“Yes we can confirm that Mr McBride has been suspended but are not in a position to discuss further details in line with the confidentiality requirement between employer and employee relations,” SSA spokesperson Mava Scott said.

TimesLIVE