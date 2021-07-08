South Africa

Robert McBride suspended from State Security Agency

08 July 2021 - 14:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The State Security Agency director of the foreign branch, Robert McBride, has been suspended.
The State Security Agency director of the foreign branch, Robert McBride, has been suspended.
Image: Alon Skuy

The State Security Agency has confirmed that Robert McBride, the head of the foreign branch of the agency, has been suspended.

The SSA on Thursday, however, refused to divulge details about why he was suspended.

It is not clear whether the suspension is related to a City Press article on Sunday, which reported that four South African spies were caught and left stranded in Maputo, Mozambique, after a failed SSA operation in that country earlier this year.

The report said the four returned safely after the intervention of state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

“Yes we can confirm that Mr McBride has been suspended but are not in a position to discuss further details in line with the confidentiality requirement between employer and employee relations,” SSA spokesperson Mava Scott said.

TimesLIVE

Robert McBride’s cross-examination at state capture inquiry postponed, again

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride’s cross-examination by North West head of commercial crimes investigations Brig Daniel Ncube on Thursday was ...
News
10 months ago

Bheki Cele clinging to power over Ipid law: DA

Minister of police Bheki Cele has been accused of refusing to surrender his powers over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut