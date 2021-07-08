South Africa

Police vaccination programme gets under way in Eastern Cape

By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 July 2021 - 11:42
The first group of police officers and other SAPS personnel are being vaccinated on Thurday. The Eastern Cape MEC for community safety, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, gets her jab above while, below, SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieut-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, gets a turn
Image: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape safety and security MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga were among the first to receive their Covid-19 jabs as part of the police vaccination programme in the province on Thursday morning. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed it was all systems go at Kemsley Park in Gqeberha, where police officials were being vaccinated.

“The provincial commissioner and the MEC have received their vaccinations.

“The duo form part of the first group of police officers and other SAPS personnel who will get vaccinated today [Thursday],” Naidu said.

The SAPS have registered 15 registered vaccination sites throughout the Eastern Cape where all police will be immunised against Covid-19.

Police administration staff, reservists and interns will also be vaccinated.

