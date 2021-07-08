Police vaccination programme gets under way in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape safety and security MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga were among the first to receive their Covid-19 jabs as part of the police vaccination programme in the province on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed it was all systems go at Kemsley Park in Gqeberha, where police officials were being vaccinated.