Mthembu was a sharp thinker and intellectual — Zungu
Friends, family, political and business leaders have described businessman Khehla Mthembu as a selfless leader who loved people.
Friends, family, political and business leaders have described businessman Khehla Mthembu as a selfless leader who loved people.
Mthembu, a former president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo), died from Covid-19-related complications at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.