Mthembu was a sharp thinker and intellectual — Zungu

Friends, family, political and business leaders have described businessman Khehla Mthembu as a selfless leader who loved people.

Mthembu, a former president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo), died from Covid-19-related complications at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday...