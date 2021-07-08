Angry Limpopo mob torches suspected thief

Angry community members who have allegedly been hit by a string of crimes, burnt to death a suspected criminal after he was allegedly caught with stolen property.

Residents of Xawela Block 23 village, outside Giyani in Limpopo meted out mob justice after catching an unidentified man allegedly with a stolen TV set on Tuesday...