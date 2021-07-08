'A day off work means a day with no income': DA MP calls for weekend vaccinations for business owners

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for the extension of the vaccine rollout programme to weekends to accommodate business owners who can't afford to take a day off to get vaccinated.

“I am thinking mainly of small business owners — hairdressers, nail and beauty technicians, informal traders, tradesmen, and many others for whom a day off work means a day with no income,” he told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimeLIVE on Wednesday.

Under the amended Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) in the Workplace Direction employees are entitled to paid time off to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but employers may require proof of the vaccination appointment.

Rolling out the vaccination programmes to weekends, said Hill-Lewis, would also help speed up the inoculation process.