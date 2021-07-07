Wine industry’s court challenge against booze ban postponed again

The wine industry’s court application against government’s 14-day lockdown level 4 booze ban has been postponed again.

The case was due to be heard in the Western Cape high court on Wednesday after it was postponed on July 2.

However, there are no judges available to hear the urgent interim interdict application.

Vinpro, which is leading the case, said on Tuesday night the interim interdict application was confirmed to the roll of July 7 for a hearing after it launched an urgent application on June 29, when the latest liquor ban came into force.

“The two duty judges for the hearing of urgent applications this week both indicated earlier this week they will unfortunately not be in a position to hear the interim interdict application tomorrow as they have already been appointed to hear Vinpro’s main application set down for hearing from August 23 to 26. No alternative judges are available.”