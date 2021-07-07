South Africa

Soweto eatery's mobile tables a hit with hungry clients

Township businesses have had come up with creative ways of staying afloat despite restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown level 4 regulations.

07 July 2021 - 08:55

Township businesses have had come up with creative ways of staying afloat despite restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown level 4 regulations.

Some of the businesses, mainly eateries, introduced food delivery services while others came up with ways of ensuring that their customers could still have their meals at the venue, however, without breaking the laws...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound