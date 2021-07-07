Soweto eatery's mobile tables a hit with hungry clients
Township businesses have had come up with creative ways of staying afloat despite restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown level 4 regulations.
Some of the businesses, mainly eateries, introduced food delivery services while others came up with ways of ensuring that their customers could still have their meals at the venue, however, without breaking the laws...
