IRS in US and Sars join forces to fight tax crimes

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) in the US and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have joined forces to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries.

Sars said the two agencies were working together to identify, investigate and bring to justice criminals with a nexus to both countries.

Crimes under investigation include international public corruption, cyber fraud and money laundering.

Sars said the newly formed partnership had already uncovered emerging schemes perpetrated by promoters, professional enablers and financial institutions.

IRS-CI director of global operations Guy Ficc said the global fight against financial crimes cannot be fought alone by one country.

“Our partnership with the SA Revenue Service will soon reveal operational results made possible by our strong alliance and collaborative efforts.

“Taxpayers and tax professionals using offshore and other sophisticated schemes to evade US and SA laws will be uncovered and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.