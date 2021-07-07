Hawks happy with Steinhoff investigation progress

Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya has told parliament that investigations into the Steinhoff scandal are progressing well and draft forensic reports are being studied to get to the bottom of the country’s biggest corporate fraud.

Lebeya told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that on April 1 last year, PwC forensic accountants were appointed by the Hawks to investigate and prepare a report that would focus on criminality and criminal court process...