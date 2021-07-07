Covid claims life of businessman and ex-Azapo president Khehla Mthembu.

Covid-19 has claimed another distinguished businessman in Khehla Mthembu.

Mthembu died at the age of 67 early on Wednesdayat the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

His his brother-in-law Ishmael Mkhabela confirmed to Sowetan that the former president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) is no more.

“It is true that my brother has passed away in hospital due to Covid-19. We got the message this morning. He has been in hospital since last week Sunday,” said Mkhabela.