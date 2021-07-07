Covid claims life of businessman and ex-Azapo president Khehla Mthembu
Covid-19 has claimed another distinguished businessman in Khehla Mthembu.
Mthembu died at the age of 67 early on Wednesdayat the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.
His his brother-in-law Ishmael Mkhabela confirmed to Sowetan that the former president of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) is no more.
“It is true that my brother has passed away in hospital due to Covid-19. We got the message this morning. He has been in hospital since last week Sunday,” said Mkhabela.
Azapo secretary-general Zithulele Cindi said a message he got from a relative on Tuesday had given them hope that Mthembu would recover.
“We got a message yesterday from the family that he has been in hospital for a week and he will be discharged in a day or two. Only to hear this morning that he is gone. We are still shocked. We have not yet internalised this,” said Cindi.
Mthembu's death to health complications linked to Covid-19 infection follows those of other leading business executives Peter Matlare in March and Jabu Mabuza last month.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.