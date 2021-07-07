Court bid to halt the appointment of NYDA board struck off the roll

The Western Cape high court on Tuesday struck off the roll an urgent application from Letlhogonolo Modisane Maimane to stop parliament continuing with steps to appoint a new seven-member board for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

Maimane was one of more than 1,000 applicants for the new seven-member NYDA board.

On Tuesday parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament, consisting of the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP), jointly established the sub-committee to process the applications.

However, Maimane cited only NA Speaker Thandi Modise as the first respondent, and the co-chairpersons of the sub-committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities as the second respondent.

Mothapo said parliament believes Maimane’s application should be dismissed on three grounds.

“Omitting the NCOP chairperson as a respondent is a material non-joinder and makes the application fatally defective. The application is not urgent, and it lacks merit.”

The closing date for applications was April 9. Parliament said it received Maimane’s application on April 8 and recorded it as number 690.

“More than 1,000 people applied for the seven NYDA board positions and parliament published the names of all these applicants on its website from May 18 to 24 2021. This was solely for the sake of transparency. There was no statutory or other obligation to do so,” Mothapo said.