184,000 children have tested positive since Covid-19 hit SA

More than 180,000 children have tested positive for Covid-19 in SA since March last year.

The latest surveillance report from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) found that 184,187 South Africans under the age of 19 had tested positive for the coronavirus from March 1 last year to June 19 this year.

“ June 19 2021, individuals aged under 19 years made up 13.4% of SARS-CoV-2 tests, 10.2% of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, 4.2% of all Covid-19-associated admissions and 0.7% of deaths associated with Covid-19,” the report stated.