103-year-old granny gets jab during David Makhura's vaccination drive
Mirriam Moatse was relieved when she finally got vaccinated at the age of 103 on Tuesday.
As she got the jab at her RDP flat in Riverside View near Diepsloot, Johannesburg, health workers clapped hands and ululated in excitement...
