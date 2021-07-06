‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches
Frustrated South Africans are calling for the government to reopen churches during alert level 4 after thousands descended on the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
The police were slammed for failing to enforce lockdown regulations, which prohibit gatherings of any size, as the country continues to see a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Protesters hardly maintained social distancing and many were seen without their masks on, sparking wide-ranging condemnation of the “superspreader” gathering.
Zuma was also seen without a face mask, including during a media briefing. His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi suggested the former president may have not worn one because of an unspecified health condition.
On social media, many questioned why lockdown regulations were not enforced at Nkandla while religious and other social gathering were prohibited.
Here are some of the reactions:
You can go and dance at Nkandla but the church is forbidden... something doesn't add up🤔#OpenChurches— Chasing Chi (@Chasingchi) July 5, 2021
People gathered in Nkandla and the government distanced itself. Churches are not super spreaders.— Ululutho Mthana (@She_Lutho) July 5, 2021
Mazivulwe ngenkani qha ke 🙏🏽 #OpenChurches
Our churches have small crowd compare to Nkandla. they follow all covid19 rules and regulations. #OpenChurches— Pfunzo Namavhidi vho Nems (@VhoNems) July 5, 2021
After what transpired this past weekend at Nkandla, I think we must just open the churches, stadiums and schools! Lockdowns have never been proven to reduce covid infection rates anyway!!!🗣️#OpenChurches— Mosebjadi⭐⭐⭐⭐👑💎🌻🇿🇦 (@Mah_phe_Fo) July 5, 2021
Churches who follow COVID-19 rules must be free to open.— Professor Ndebele ⚪️ (@prondebele) July 5, 2021
#OpenChurches
To be honest, Churches are the ones that follow COVID-19 protocols, there’s social distance , musk are worn at all times , and they do sanitize , they even check temperature 🤒 …. #OpenChurches pic.twitter.com/XB7jRahFR5— 🎀Strawberry Cheesecake🎀 (@Radebe_merci) July 5, 2021
