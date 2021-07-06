‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches

Protesters hardly maintained social distancing and many were seen without their masks on, sparking wide-ranging condemnation of the “superspreader” gathering.

Zuma was also seen without a face mask, including during a media briefing. His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi suggested the former president may have not worn one because of an unspecified health condition.

On social media, many questioned why lockdown regulations were not enforced at Nkandla while religious and other social gathering were prohibited.

Here are some of the reactions: