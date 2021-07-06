South Africa

‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches

06 July 2021 - 14:31
There are growing calls to reopen churches under alert level 4 lockdown. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN

Frustrated South Africans are calling for the government to reopen churches during alert level 4 after thousands descended on the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. 

The police were slammed for failing to enforce lockdown regulations, which prohibit gatherings of any size, as the country continues to see a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Protesters hardly maintained social distancing and many were seen without their masks on, sparking wide-ranging condemnation of the “superspreader” gathering.

Zuma was also seen without a face mask, including during a media briefing. His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi suggested the former president may have not worn one because of an unspecified health condition.

On social media, many questioned why lockdown regulations were not enforced at Nkandla while religious and other social gathering were prohibited.

Here are some of the reactions: 

