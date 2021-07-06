This pricing policy can reduce heavy drinking — UCT study

If the government were to introduce per-unit-of-alcohol pricing and implement it successfully and effectively, this could drastically decrease consumption of heavy drinking and binge drinking in communities, University of Cape Town (UCT) researchers say.

In a study published in the SA Medical Journal, researchers said if the minimum unit price (MUP) is levied at a level of R10 per standard drink, this could reduce alcohol consumption by:

21.8% among regular heavy-drinking households;

11.6% among occasional drinking households;

15.9% among intermediate drinking households; and

6.1% among moderate drinking households.

Based on the current data, researchers are convinced that introducing the pricing policy would be more effective than increasing the excise tax.

Lead researcher Prof Corné van Walbeek, who is also the director of UCT’s research unit on the economics of excisable products, and his colleague Dr Grieve Chelwa, who is an economist and senior lecturer at the UCT graduate school of business, said a MUP levied at an appropriate level would substantially reduce households’ alcohol consumption.