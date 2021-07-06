KZN government slams ‘malicious’ DA claim it spent R2.2m on PPE for unbuilt library

The KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture department has lashed out at the DA and denied it spent more than R2.2m on personal protective equipment (PPE) for a library that hadn’t yet been built.

The department said it had spent just over R370,000 on protective gear for construction workers building on Dukuduku Library. It said the project was on track and was “expected to be completed by the end of the year”.

Department spokesperson Phathisa Mfuyo was responding to allegations by Bradley Singh, the DA’s spokesperson on arts and culture in the province, who claimed at the weekend that the PPE spend was much higher.

Singh claimed R2.2m had been paid. He raised the matter in a parliamentary question on June 30, and gave arts and culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela seven days to respond.

The department initially said it would respond through the legislature, but has has since decided to hit back, and described Sing’s allegations as “malicious and inaccurate”. It said R377,080 had been spent on “PPE and related equipment for the Dukuduku Library construction site”.