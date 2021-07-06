Assaulted pupil under psychiatric evaluation

A nine-year-old girl is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation after suffering serious head injuries allegedly at the hands of her teacher at the school.

The results of the psychiatric evaluation are key in determining if the girl would be able to testify and give evidence in the assault case against the teacher. The case has been provisionally withdrawn by the courts...