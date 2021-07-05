'We need to resolve this crisis': Senzo Mchunu desperate for public service wage resolution

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu has pleaded with labour unions to return to the negotiating table as public service wage talks have been deadlocked for months.

This after government at the weekend tabled a revised offer, including a 1.5% increase plus a R1,000 cash allowance, resulting in an effective 11.7% increase for the lowest-paid public servants. It previously offered a R978 cash gratuity for a year.

Several unions are said to have walked out of the talks after the government's failure to table an offer they found satisfactory. Some of the unions have threatened to strike.

Mchunu said though there was some progress in the talks, other issues had since come up.

“We want to note and raise concern that at some point, for some reason, there are unions that for their own considered reasons decided to leave the negotiations,” he said.

“We respect each and every labour organisations that is involved in the public service, we respect their decision but we want to take this opportunity to implore them, to make a direct request that they reconsider their position and possibly go back to the chamber together with all of us to try to find one another and correct what is not correct.”