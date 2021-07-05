Former speaker loses fight to retain position
Luthuli House gives dismissal green light
A former speaker of a municipality in Limpopo has lost the fight to get his job back.
Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality’s former speaker, Phukuwe Ntsoane, approached the ANC’s National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC) to challenge the Peter Mokaba region’s decision and processes, which led to his removal in May...
