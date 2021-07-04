Over 26,000 Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday with more than 16,000 in Gauteng
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday surged to 26,485, an increase representing a positivity rate of 27.3%, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Another 175 deaths were reported, bringing SA's overall death toll to 61,507.
SA now has a total of 2,046,311 laboratory-confirmed cases.
Gauteng still accounts for the majority of new cases (61%), followed by the Western Cape (11%), and Limpopo (7%).
A staggering 16,091 cases were confirmed in Gauteng for Saturday, compared to 2,999 in the Western Cape and 1,780 in Limpopo.
Another 557 people were admitted to hospital on Saturday. A total of 13,846 people are currently in hospital countrywide with Covid-19.
