South Africa

Three arrested for various crimes in Storms River

By Herald Reporter - 03 July 2021 - 14:29
Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.
Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.
Image: 123RF / SAKHORN SAENGTONGSAMARNSIN

Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.

The operation yielded positive results, after police searched two drug posts and arrested two people for drug-related crimes.

A woman, aged 33, was arrested for possession of tik and dagga.

In a second incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the possession of dagga.

Police seized 5.8g of tik and 664.8g of dagga, with an estimated total value of about R4,250.

A 22-year old man was also arrested for malicious damage to property.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Storms River Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE

Eastern Cape man caught breaking into police station

Eastern Cape police said on Thursday they had arrested a man who tried to break into a police station in Storms River.
News
2 years ago

Three escapees rearrested by police with help of the public

A murder suspect who escaped from South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in December has been located east of the city‚ while two Eastern Cape ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...