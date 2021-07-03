Three arrested for various crimes in Storms River

Operation Vhuthu Hawe netted three people for crimes ranging from possession of dagga to malicious damage to property in Storms River early on Saturday morning.

The operation yielded positive results, after police searched two drug posts and arrested two people for drug-related crimes.

A woman, aged 33, was arrested for possession of tik and dagga.

In a second incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the possession of dagga.

Police seized 5.8g of tik and 664.8g of dagga, with an estimated total value of about R4,250.

A 22-year old man was also arrested for malicious damage to property.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Storms River Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE