'Elections under current conditions will not be fair, free and healthy': Malema

“The new normal can't happen with us. We are a country that is not developed. The new normal requires a lot of sophistication. It requires gadgets, it requires data, it requires all manner of ICT that we do not have,” he said about political messages being reliant on technology.

“A new normal will be for the suburbs, for those who have access. We are a poverty-stricken country. The choice is between buying data and bread,” said Malema.

The EFF wants the elections to be postponed until April 2022.

He told the inquiry that elections were not just about what happens on election day, but they involve many activities and preparations which begin more than 12 months before the actual voting.

SA has 39m eligible voters, and 25m of those are on the voters' roll.

Any political party that seeks to have an impact on the election needs to build election machinery capable of speaking to all 39m voters.

“We have to do rallies and community meetings which constitute the core of our elections work,” he said.

“You will know that by now we should be in an election mode. Three to five months before an election, there should be a feeling in the country that there is an election coming. This necessitates motorcades, community meetings, rallies.

“You agitate to get everyone ready for the elections. In the absence of the mood of elections, we are going to suffer voter apathy,” warned Malema.