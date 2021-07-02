Red flag as SA records high number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ community

SA is known for its progressive democracy across the world, but the number of hate crimes against gender and sex groups puts it in disrepute.

Despite the constitutional and legislative protections of equality, the country has recently seen an upsurge in the number of attacks against lesbian, gay and transgender people.

While Pride Month celebrations were underway in many parts of the world, SA was seeing a spate of attacks against members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

This is according to a joint statement by justice and constitutional development deputy minister John Jeffery and Mmapaseka Letsike, co-chairperson of the national task team (NTT) on the protection of the rights of people of different sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics to equality.

“The NTT met on Thursday and took note of the details of the crimes perpetrated against LGBTIQA+ persons. The NTT was informed that as at June 29, there are 42 pending hate crime cases,” said the statement.