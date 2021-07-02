Gauteng health brings in 5,000 more staff, extra beds for third wave peak

In a bid to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients, the Gauteng department of health has recruited more than 5,000 extra personnel and added more beds in their facilities.

The department's Dr Ntsakisi Maluleke said during a briefing the provincial department had roped in an additional 5,541 personnel to man beds.

As of June 23, the seven-day rolling average of new admissions was 631, she said.

Maluleke said the average number of new admissions was approaching the peak of the second wave, but the province had not reached the peak of the third wave.

Maluleke said modellers initially predicted across both private and public sectors there would be a need for 6,000 beds to be able to respond to the third wave.

In a worst-case scenario, there had been a need to make available 8,000 beds to respond to the rise in infections in the province, she said.