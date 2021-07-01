NW man accused of raping daughter while out on parole for similar crime

A North West father has appeared in court for the alleged repeated rape of his young daughter while he was out on parole for a similar offence.

The 38-year-old man appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday, where judgment in his bail application was reserved until Monday.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the first incident allegedly took place on May 31 2021 when the father allegedly ordered the girl, 12, to undress before he started performing sexual acts on her.

“He allegedly raped her again the following day,” Mamothame told TimesLIVE.

“The child reported the alleged incidents to her maternal grandmother who later reported this to the police.”

The girl was apparently staying with the accused following her mother’s death.

It was later confirmed the suspect was a parolee convicted of a similar offence in 2008.

“He was released on parole in 2016 which ends on December 23 2023,” Mamothame said.

The accused will remain in police custody until his next appearance.

Mamothame confirmed the state has opposed his bail application.

