New top cop for Western Cape

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the appointment of new provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile.

Fritz said Patekile had previously served in various capacities in the Eastern and Western Cape and had a wealth of experience.

“Over the last few months while Gen Patekile was acting, we managed to develop a good working relationship based on openness and transparency. We have been mutually supportive of each other in our respective roles,” said Fritz.

“We are satisfied that the recruitment process duly complied with all the relevant norms and standards, and that it was therefore fair and transparent,” he said.