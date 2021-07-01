KZN substation explosion leaves two in critical condition

Two people suffered critical injuries when an electrical substation exploded in Mandeni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said in a brief statement that advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, paramedics established that an electrical substation had exploded, resulting in two people sustaining critical injuries. Paramedics worked to stabilise the men, who both suffered extensive burns.

“One patient was airlifted, while the second was transported to a local facility under the care of advanced life support paramedics.”

TimesLIVE