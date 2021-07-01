Anele Bhengu murder accused abandons bail application

A 39-year-old man accused of killing Anele Bhengu abandoned his bail application on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said Thulani Nandos Cele will make his next court appearance on August 3.

Cele was charged with murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The family of the 22-year-old Bhengu believe she was murdered because she was a lesbian.

Bhengu had been stabbed, her throat slit and her stomach cut open before her body was dumped in a ditch in KwaMakhutha on June 13.

