Zondo has 'no regrets' about accepting state capture inquiry job

Despite criticism and attacks from some quarters of society, state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has given himself a pat on the back for a job well done.

In fact, given the chance, Zondo would take up the job of chairing any commission similar to the state capture inquiry again.

The attacks on him by former president Jacob Zuma, in particular, who went as far as asking for Zondo's recusal, were an occupational hazard.