'Widespread damage' possible as weather service warns of gales
The SA Weather Service has warned of gale force winds hitting the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
The gusts of more than 100km/h could cause “widespread damage” to formal and informal settlements, and could “disrupt essential services”.
⚠️Gale force winds with wind gusts of 100km/h may occur over parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape provinces from this evening (29 June to 30 June). Please see the alert below. pic.twitter.com/HtgheCSKqd— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 29, 2021
“Increased travel times are likely and high-sided vehicles may be at risk of falling over as a result of crosswinds,” the weather service said.
It was also possible that flying debris could cause “injuries and danger to life”.
TimesLIVE
