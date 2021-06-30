South Africa

'Widespread damage' possible as weather service warns of gales

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2021 - 06:25
SA Weather Service warned of gale force winds in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service has warned of gale force winds hitting the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The gusts of more than 100km/h could cause “widespread damage” to formal and informal settlements, and could “disrupt  essential services”.

“Increased travel times are likely and high-sided vehicles may be at risk of falling over as a result of crosswinds,” the weather service said.

It was also possible that flying debris could cause “injuries and danger to life”.

