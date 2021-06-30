Trio convicted for mineworkers' deaths in bus inferno

Three men were convicted in the Limpopo High Court this week for the deaths

Family members of the six mineworkers who were killed when a bus they were travelling in was burnt three years ago have called for harsh sentences for men convicted for the murders.



Three men were convicted in the Limpopo High Court this week for the deaths of Monica Mabilu, 57, Johannes Malepe, 56, Ziphora Makuwa, 48, Solomon Komana, 32, Simon Mahlokwane, 41, and Lesotho citizen Pheta Ranku, 58, who all burnt to death in the attack...