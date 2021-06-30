Municipalities overpay for PPE while employees supply services, AG finds

The city of Tshwane, the eThekwini metro and the JB Marks municipality are among the country's councils which paid excessive prices for personal protective equipment (PPE) at above market-related prices as indicated by the National Treasury.

Other municipalities procured PPE items to the value of R10.5m from suppliers employed by the state, while some municipalities did not have processes in place to ensure that the PPE items met the required standards.

These findings are contained in the third special report by the auditor-general (AG) on the financial management of the relief funding that was made available to municipalities in response to Covid-19. The funding allowed municipalities to procure PPE, provide emergency water supply, increase sanitation of public transport and facilities, and provide food and shelter to the homeless.

The first and second special reports by the AG focused on the funding that National Treasury provided to the national and provincial levels. Municipalities were provided R23.937bn for Covid-19 initiatives, with 42% of the funds having been spent by March 31 2021.

The AG audited 43 municipalities on how this finding was spent.

“Our audit covered the R3.7bn expensed by these municipalities from March to December 2020,” AG Tsakani Maluleke said.

Maluleke said poor workmanship, project delays and non-adherence to infrastructure-related requirements were observed on water and sanitation projects, and on projects related to providing shelters for the homeless.