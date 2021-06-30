KZN reveals battle plan to contain Delta variant prevalent in six districts

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala revealed on Wednesday that the highly transmissible Delta variant is prevalent in six districts of the province.

Zikalalala made the announcement at a media briefing, where he outlined a battle plan for dealing with the third wave as well as the infectious Delta variant.

The variant was first discovered in India in October 2020 and has come to dominate new Covid-19 infections around the world. The strain is more transmissible than previous variants.

Zikalala said the variant had been detected in the Harry Gwala, Ethekwini, Zululand, King Cetshwayo, Ugu and iLembe districts.

“We have developed our battle plan against this deadly variant. It all starts with acting fast and obeying all the Covid-19 protocols and alert level 4 regulations.

“We are observing that five districts are in resurgence: Ethekwini, Uthukela, Umgungundlovu, Amajuba and Umzinyathi. It is now a race against the third wave for us in these districts.”