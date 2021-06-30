Cops at Zuma's home were visiting as part of 'routine patrol': SAPS

A police vehicle spotted outside former president Jacob Zuma's home on Wednesday was there as part of a "routine patrol".

This is according to SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, who said the vehicle — with four officers — were turned back by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members at the Nkandla homestead.

A video of the incident, captured by a News24 journalist, comes just a day after the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma must serve 15 months in jail for contempt of court. He has been given five days to hand himself over or face arrest.

Naidoo said: “With regard to the tweet showing a police vehicle outside the former president Zuma's home in Nkandla, we can confirm that this is in line with the local SAPS routine patrol regiment.”

In the video, a police van drives up to the entrance of Zuma’s house driveway. It drives away after a brief conversation between the officers, who remained in the van, and the MKMVA.